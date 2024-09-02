One of the top-notch discoveries on All Elite Wrestling programming in 2024 has been Mariah May who can cater to multi-dimensional aspects. Coming off from the tough Japanese circuit, she certainly possesses the ability of great wrestling while the ex WWE-diva-like aspects are also present in her on-screen persona.

Arriving on AEW programming in late 2023, Mariah May was quick to align herself with Toni Storm due to their past connections from Japan. Ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, Mina Shirakawa also appeared on the scene and started showing affection toward May as they were friends in Japan.

The common bond led Shirakawa and Storm to kiss Mariah May on several occasions on TV. The trio also shared a triple lip lock that stirred up controversy among the fans who essentially complained about these non-PG angles on TV. Plus, the question was raised if women’s wrestling was being dragged back to previous days.

Saraya Could Become An Ex-AEW Superstar In September 2024

Mariah May was comfortable kissing her close friend Mina on AEW TV

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, Mariah May was asked about the kissing angle with Mina and she revealed it to be a non-scripted angle. Admitting how much she’s familiar with the Japanese star, they kissed on TV, naturally and the producers had to stop them from doing so. She further emphasized that it was she who opted to feature in such a segment,

“It’s my choice who I kiss, it’s my choice what I do, and if I’m not comfortable doing something, I would always say so. I remember seeing the usual suspects being like, ‘Oh my god, this is setting women’s wrestling back so much.’ First of all, no one made us do it, we chose to do it.”

“She Created This Monster,” AEW’s Mariah May Blames Toni Storm For Her Heel-Turn

Mariah May further continued in the conversation re-affirming that she wouldn’t do something on TV if she’s not comfortable with it. It was also reminded by the top wrestler from the United Kingdom that AEW was eventually able to create some top segments on television due to the controversial aspect of her storyline with Mina and Storm,

“Myself, Mina, and Toni are three extremely decorated women’s wrestlers who off our own backs have become very successful all over the world. So to try to tell us we’re setting women’s wrestling back was pretty crazy to me. Like you said, the numbers don’t lie. I think myself, Toni, and Mina got the best-rated segments for about eight weeks in a row, as we should.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

With Mariah May being their common friend, Mina and Storm were engaged in a feud over the AEW Women’s Championship around the Forbidden Door PPV show in June. Storm retained on that show and the trio acted to form a stable after the PPV. But Mina headed back to Japan while the rest duo got involved in a personal rivalry heading into the All In 2024 PPV.