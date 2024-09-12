Mariah May is enjoying the best phase of her professional wrestling career as the reigning AEW women’s world champion. She went through another task on the latest episode of Dynamite by defeating a Ring of Honor roster member in Aminata but there’s still something missing and that’s her bestie Mina Shirakawa.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Mariah May defeated Queen Aminata in a championship eliminator match. Aminata showed resiliency during the match as she fought out of the corner Aminata fought out of the corner and followed up with a snap suplex and released German suplex.

Aminata further connected with a charging punt kick right to the face for two. Mariah May escaped a powerbomb, connected on a draping DDT for a near fall. Aminata again hit back through a double stomp but her opponent evaded and met her with a running dropkick followed by the Storm Zero for the victory.

After the match on Dynamite, Mariah May laid down in the ring and cut a promo about something being missing in her corner which is postponing a championship celebration. It was then that the champion asked Mina Shirakawa to “please come back” to end her promo.

Mina Shirakawa was an integral part of Mariah May – Toni Storm storyline

Shirakawa was an integral part of the storyline between Mariah May and Toni Storm heading into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door as she shared a long history with both these ladies from their NJPW days. Storm beat Shirakawa to retain the title at the dual-branded pay-per-view, and all three women also celebrated together.

Shirakawa was later asked about Mariah May turning on Storm, and she said she loved them both. Her last wrestling appearance came on AEW programming on the August 30 episode of AEW Rampage. As of this writing, there is no word on when Shirakawa will return to AEW programming.

It appears until and unless the Japanese star returns to AEW, Mariah May’s AEW Women’s World Championship Celebration will keep on getting postponed. It has already happened twice since she won the title by defeating Toni Storm at AEW All In. She then chose not to have it on the August 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, and then again at AEW All Out.