Deonna Purrazzo is relatively new in the AEW Women’s Division as she started her journey at the beginning of 2024. After initially gunning for the AEW Women’s Championship, her career highlight in the company would be the feud with Thunder Rosa that produced several matches throughout the summer on AEW’s weekly programming, as well as PPV, shows.

On the August 10 episode of AEW Collision, a rare match went down where Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa competed in a grueling Texas Bullrope match. With the use of straps legal in a no-DQ environment, the match turned out to be a brutal one in the end of which Rosa picked up the win.

AEW’s Mariah May “Just Wanted To Be A Wrestler” Since Leaving School

Speaking in a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the former AEW Women’s Champion mentioned this bygone match against Deonna Purrazzo to be a memorable moment in her career. Taking place in the state of Texas, not only did it bring out all the brutality of the two competitors but it also made them realize how far they could go to prove their potential for the sake of fans.

“It was extremely violent. She was very, very hard on me,” Rosa recalled fighting Deonna Purrazzon in the Bullrope match. “There was moments where I was flipped upside down, bleeding, and I’m getting hit by a chair on the ribs and I’m like, ‘Okay, this is it.’ People don’t understand the level of violence and the mentality that you have to have when you get in there.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Saraya’s Memoir Becomes Best-Seller Months Before Its 2025 Release

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa feud started in AEW over the title hunt

Debuting on AEW Dynamite in January 2024, Deonna Purrazzo was quickly on the hunt for the AEW Women’s World Championship possessed by Toni Storm. Thunder Rosa was also gunning for the title which lined them up for a stretched feud down the road as the two ended up having a series of matches on AEW TV programming.

After trading wins on AEW Rampage and then at AEW Double or Nothing Buy In, respectively, Deonna Purrazzo gained the upper hand by securing two back-to-back wins over Rosa in a No Disqualification and a Lumberjack match. But then Rosa won in the final match of the feud which was the Texas Bullrope Match.