Mariah May appeared to be one of the finest sensations in the professional women’s wrestling genre who appeared to have just widened her brand upon her arrival at All Elite Wrestling. Her star power was big enough to reserve her a spot at the biggest AEW show of the year, All In at the Wembley Stadium in her home country of England.

In recent interviews, AEW President Tony Khan illustrated how Mariah May was brought into the fold in his company from Japan. She was asked to perform in a different way upon her arrival, and they also needed to topple through some backlash to get to this point where the former STARDOM performer became a huge star power in today’s wrestling world.

Mariah May worked as the shadow of Toni Storm for the first several months of her AEW tenure since debuting last December. During this time span, she would often help Storm win and retain her AEW Women’s World Champion. But then her attitude changed after winning the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which earned her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.

Mariah May credited RJ City for creating a perfect storyline for her in AEW

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mariah May discussed this fangirl storyline with Toni Storm which admittedly was the key part for heading into AEW from STARDOM. She also highlighted working with RJ City who has been contributing to the storyline from the get-go.

“The reason that I chose AEW was because Tony Khan came to me with this story, so it was like, ‘Okay, I’m not just being signed to a company because she’s got a bit of momentum or anything like that,’” Mariah May explained.

“It was like, we have a real plan for you, and it was something to sink my teeth into, and I’ve got to work really closely with RJ City, who’s such a talented writer, on this whole character and this whole story.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Tony Khan admittedly reached out to Mariah May in the 2023 summer which was months before she ultimately debuted in AEW. A conversation with Bryan Danielson was also mentioned by Khan where he essentially discussed the long-term plans for her which gave birth to this fangirl storyline inspired by the movie “All About Eve.”

Khan also named RJ City as his right-hand man in Mariah May’s storyline with Toni Storm who created a perfect launchpad for the former in All Elite Wrestling who also has the full intention to take over women’s wrestling as part of the company’s female roster.