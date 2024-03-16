AEW Dynamite: Match Card For March 20 After Deonna Purrazzo’s Mystery Partner Reveal

AEW Dynamite is heading into an outside territory of the United States, next week in Toronto where The Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland will be back to headline the episode with another hometown favorite Christian Cage. But there will be more matches to stack things up for the upcoming show.

During this week’s episode of Rampage, Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery tag team partner for the March 20 AEW Dynamite has been revealed. Thunder Rosa came to Purrazzo’s aid as she was outnumbered against the AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and her ally Mariah May. The two heels were eventually forced to retreat from the ring.

Mercedes Mone Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW Following March 13 Debut

It was after this segment that the match was officially announced for AEW Dynamite where Rosa will be teaming with Purrazzo against Storm & May in a big tag team match on Wednesday, March 20 Dynamite in Toronto.

Thus, Purrazzo & Rosa vs. Storm & May will serve as one of four major bouts official for this Wednesday’s Dynamite. The match comes as an aftermath of what went down at AEW Revolution where Storm stole a pinfall win against Purrazzo due to interference from May. Since then, Purrazzo has been focused on seeking revenge against her former buddy.

AEW’s CJ Perry And Miro Call It Quit In Marriage After 7 Years

This next episode of AEW Dynamite will have a title match where Eddie Kingston will face Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. A promo session will be there from the new free agent signing Mercedes Mone. Plus, Chris Jericho vs. Hook is also set for Wednesday’s show.

Then in the main event segment, Adam Copeland will challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship in an I Quit match on AEW Dynamite in Toronto. Before that match, Copeland will also appear on this week’s Collision to address the audience in a promo session.

AEW Dynamite March 20 episode Match Card

AEW Dynamite March 20 edition will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and the confirmed card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston defends against Kazuchika Okada

– TNT Champion Christian Cage to defend TNT Title against Adam Copeland in an I Quit match

– Mercedes Mone speaks

– Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm & Mariah May

– Chris Jericho vs. Hook