Mercedes Mone Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW Following March 13 Debut

Mercedes Mone’s debut in AEW came at the Big Business edition on March 13 which also ended a long process of wait for the professional wrestling fans. Now that the former WWE Superstar has found her new home in All Elite Wrestling, sources close to the situation revealed multiple details about the journey leading up to the AEW debut.

According to the reports of Fightful Select and Mat Men Andrew Zarian, Mercedes Mone had been on the AEW payroll for over two months, with the deal believed to have come to fruition in early December. This agreement with AEW was further hinted at with the veteran female star power securing several trademarks related to her name, hinting at a long-term partnership with the AEW.

Mercedes Mone Debuts In All Elite Wrestling On AEW Dynamite March 13 Episode

While the contract details are yet to be confirmed, it’s speculated to be a multi-year deal. Additional reports also affirm that NJPW expects to play a role in Mercedes Mone’s deal with the AEW, with hopes of continuing their collaboration with her since both AEW and NJPW have their own partnership. However, AEW will always be her priority as she’s now become an active roster member of the company.

Mercedes Mone had a Big Business debut in AEW

Like Sasha Banks, Mercedes Mone left the WWE in 2022 to become Mercedes Mone and enjoy stints outside the global wrestling promotion. AEW President Tony Khan previously hyped up the March 13, AEW Dynamite episode from the TD Garden in Boston. Dubbed to be the “Big Business” episode, Mone did arrive at AEW to experience some more fresh rivalries.

As seen in the opening segment of AEW Dynamite Big Business edition in Mercedes Mone’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden, the CEO of women’s wrestling finally arrived on TV. It was in the opening segment she walked out to the arena in a huge pop from the audience to talk about her future in the company as well as women’s wrestling.

Before this, Mercedes Mone’s involvement with AEW began during AEW All In, where she appeared in the crowd. While no deal was signed at the time, speculations were rife that the two parties were already under a deal. However, the former WWE Superstar suffered a severe injury became apparent, plans were put on hold.