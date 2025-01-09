In one of the major attractions for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, top AEW Wrestler Kenny Omega will return to in-ring action. In what marked his first-time in-ring outing in over a year, Omega vs. Brian Cage has been announced for the Maximum Carnage show in Cincinnati.

The announcement was made on the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite following an emotional promo from Omega who went through his health struggles over the past year. Omega underwent surgery to remove two feet of his intestinal tract after a battle with diverticulitis.

Wrestle Dynasty 2025: AEW’s Mercedes Mone Becomes Triple Champion At PPV

As Omega finished speaking on AEW Dynamite, he was confronted by Don Callis, his former storyline manager. Callis brought Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Kyle Fletcher to pounce on Omega to set up next week’s Omega vs. Cage bout. Will Ospreay ran in to make the save for Omega.

Omega’s bout on next week’s AEW Dynamite will be his first AEW match since December 2023 against Ethan Page. Originally, “The Cleaner” returned to NJPW at last weekend’s Wrestle Dynasty event, putting up a classic match against Gabe Kidd.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Declares 2025 Career Goal Amid Viral Outside Gigs

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs outlasted Jay White, Hangman Page, Wheeler Yuta, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Roderick Strong, Lance Archer, Kyle O’Reilly, and Jeff Jarret to win the men’s Casino Gauntlet match. Ultimately, he pinned O’Reilly with a spinebuster and therefore, he will face Jon Moxley for the AEW world title, next week.

The first-ever women’s Casino Gauntlet match is also scheduled for next week’s AEW Dynamite. Kris Statlander won a triple threat match against Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale to earn the first spot in the gauntlet set for Maximum Carnage. The winner of the gauntlet will earn a shot at the AEW women’s world title held by Mariah May for AEW Grand Slam Australia in February.

AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage January 15 episode match card

The January 15 AEW Dynamite edition also touted as the first-ever Maximum Carnage will take place at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Powerhouse Hobbs

– Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

– Christian Cage vs. Hook

– Casino Gauntlet match for an AEW Women’s World title shot at Grand Slam Australia: Kris Statlander vs. TBD