Mercedes Mone kicks off the New Year with a banger by snatching another championship at the Wrestle Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view event. Winning another belt from the international region will now let her be called a triple champion in the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

In one of the major attractions of the first-ever Wrestle Dynasty 2025 show that featured four different wrestling promotions’ talents performing in it, AEW TBS Women’s Champion & NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) defeated Mina Shirakawa to win the Rev Pro Undisputed British Women’s Championship and become a triple champion.

Wrestle Dynasty 2025 went down from the Tokyo Dome where Shirakawa who’s also been part of the AEW roster for some time, got to feature in a dream match against Mone, one of her wrestling idols. After a back-and-forth bout, the match finish saw Mercedes hitting the Mone Maker for the pinfall win.

That being said, Mone will now be carrying the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, and AEW TBS Championship following Wrestle Dynasty 2025. This is her first reign as RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion while Shirakawa held the title for 134 days with two previous successful title defenses.

Wrestle Dynasty 2025: International women’s cup winner revealed

Also at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, Momo Watanabe (Stardom) defeated Willow Nightingale (AEW), Persephone (CMLL), and Athena (ROH) to win the International Women’s Cup. The finish of the match had Athena almost scoring a win over Watanabe. However, Watanabe’s stablemate Thekla pulled Athena out of the ring during the pin count. The distraction allowed Watanabe to strike Athena with a baseball bat, and secure the victory.

momo win , she right to make a challenge any title #njWD pic.twitter.com/ROrL3hZWd8 — なかわんくま/nakawankuma/中博俊 (@nakawankuma) January 5, 2025

Per the stipulation of this major win at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, Watanabe has now earned a title match of her choice across ROH, AEW, CMLL, and Stardom. In the prior weeks leading to the PPV show, multiple matches have taken place to determine the representatives of the four-way match at Wrestle Dynasty.

In AEW, Nightingale won a mini-tournament to earn her spot at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, while ROH’s Athena, CMLL’s Persephone, and Watanabe all won four-way matches to make their way to this match.