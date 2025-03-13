Injury rumors surrounded Mercedes Mone coming out of the annual Revolution event but she’s returning to action on AEW Dynamite, next week. The announcement of her next match essentially reassured her fans of the top AEW star not dealing with any major issues amid ongoing concerns.

As announced on the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite, The CEO will step into the ring with Billie Starks on next week’s episode. For those who don’t know, Starkz plays the role of the “minion” of ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

Starkz made an appearance on this week’s edition that marked Mone’s first anniversary of AEW debut. In a backstage segment, Starks challenged Mone to a match for the March 19 AEW Dynamite, and that bout was later made official. During the announcement, it’s not been confirmed whether Mone’s titles will be on the line.

Mone vs. Starkz has long been in the pipeline after these two ended up having weeks of interactions on AEW Dynamite and Collision in recent times. We assume that this match will eventually set up a potential Mone vs. Athena matchup.

Heading into AEW Dynamite’s latest episode, Bryan Alvarez specifically mentioned Mercedes Moné and Momo Watanabe matchup from Revolution on Wrestling Observer Radio and noted that perhaps both of them were dealing with injuries following their AEW TBS Championship match,

“Mercedes messed up. I think it was the neck because what I heard was bruised larynx on Mercedes, but, I mean, she was backstage and seemed to be largely okay, so I guess that’s something to just check on.”

With Moné reportedly dealing with a bruised larynx, there were rumors on her status but her in-ring inclusion for next week’s AEW Dynamite suggests that the injury was a minor one and a few days’ hiatus will let her be back in the ring.

AEW Dynamite March 19 Episode Match Card

The March 19 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska and it’s currently scheduled with the following match card,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Cope in a street fight

– AEW International title eliminator four-way: Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz