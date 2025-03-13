Toni Storm is past with perhaps the greatest feud in the history of the AEW women’s division against Mariah May but she’d continue to raise the bard for the roster, moving forward. On the March 12 episode of AEW Dynamite that aired from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, the reigning women’s champion not only featured in a brilliant promo but also met her potential next opponent.

With AEW Revolution fallout in the air, Toni Storm appeared on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, highlighting the wounds of what appeared to be the most violent match containing two AEW female wrestlers. However, with the AEW Women’s World Championship by her side, she is back on top of the women’s division, and in the saddle after a great defense at Revolution 2025.

Commenting on her win against Mariah May in the Hollywood Ending match at AEW Revolution, Toni Storm said that she had stitches in her lip, staples in her head, and glass in her posture, but she still was the champ, “glass in my a**, I stand here before you to tell you that this tramp is still the champ!”

As fans chanted for her, Toni Storm further stated that part of her heart would be gone forever after the end of her rivalry with May, but it was time for a new beginning because it’s always an honor to be AEW Women’s World Champion,

“This is the most talented locker room in all of professional wrestling. You will never hear me meow, because I promise I’m no pussy. Nobody swings like Toni Storm, so let’s put the keys in the bowl and get this orgy started.”

AEW Dynamite: Megan Bayne attacked Toni Storm after an amazing promo

Toni Storm also noted that fighting her was like visiting the zoo, as she bled a pig, licked like a giraffe, and she would eat you like a lion. She eventually concluded the promo by saying that things may be messy and sweaty, but they will also be timeless.

Thereafter, it was thought to be a possible applauding moment for the fans but the ending was interrupted by Megan Bayne, who jumped Toni Storm from behind. The AEW Women’s World Champion was laid out on the entrance ramp as Megan Bayne posed above her to finish the segment as we assume that Bayne’s next in line for a women’s championship shot.