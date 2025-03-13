Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose in WWE) and Cope (FKA Adam “Edge” Copeland in WWE) will run it back, next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. After their singles bout at the latest bygone Revolution pay-per-view was unable to produce a definitive outcome following Christian Cage’s title contract cash-in, the two will now lock horns in a No-DQ environment.

On the March 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, it’s been announced that Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope (Edge) in a Street Fight for the AEW World Championship will go down on next week’s show. The winner of this match will then proceed to April’s PPV show, Dynasty to defend the top title against the number-one contender, Swerve Strickland.

During Wednesday’s Revolution fallout edition of AEW Dynamite, an interview with Strickland aired as he reminded of winning the AEW World title at last year’s Dynasty and that he intends to repeat history. Cope then walked in to inform him that he could be champion before Dynasty and there was a chance that the two would bump at Dynasty.

Later, Moxley himself appeared in a backstage promo on AEW Dynamite and said that he underestimated Cope and should have finished him off before Cage even got in the match. However, he never makes the same mistake twice and will take care of business, next week in the Street Fight.

In the main event of AEW Revolution 2025, Jon Moxley (c) defeated Christian Cage and Cope (Edge) in a Triple Threat Match to retain the AEW World Championship. Cage made a surprise appearance in the originally happening singles contest between Cope and Mox and made it a three-way by cashing in his title match contract he won at All In.

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm Meets New Challenger After Brilliant Promo On March 12 Episode

AEW Dynamite March 19 Episode Match Card

The March 19 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska and it’s currently scheduled with the following match card,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Cope in a street fight

– AEW International title eliminator four-way: Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz