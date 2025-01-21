Britt Baker has been one major figure in the history of the All Elite Wrestling locker room after signing with the company as the first female talent under contract. But in a year or so, she’s barely been utilized in AEW and various rumors regarding backstage altercations also raised eyebrows among the fans when it comes to speculating about her future.

According to previous reports of PWTorch’s Wade Keller, Tony Khan has had enough of Britt Baker’s behavior, and with the locker room not exactly begging for her return, they’re moving forward with the former champion. This particular talent has gained a reputation for being difficult to work with, and AEW officials won’t be dealing with it, anymore.

Britt Baker hasn’t wrestled since the November 13, 2024 episode when she faced Penelope Ford on Dynamite. Once that match was over, Serena Deeb confronted her, but she reportedly received a “Nobody cares” attitude. That moment must have rubbed the people in a wrong way. Given this instance, Keller also believed that “She might be done with AEW.”

Saraya Admittedly Asked For 2025 AEW Hiatus From Tony Khan For “For Personal Reasons”

Britt Baker’s troublesome situation with AEW could have truth to it

It’s been mentioned that Britt Baker is “wildly unpopular” in the AEW women’s locker room and that Tony Khan may no longer be booking her for TV after being “fed up” with her. In an update to the story, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer mentioned that things “blew way out of proportion” in this regard and it’s not correct to assume that AEW is done with the former women’s world champion.

“From talking to multiple people within AEW, the Britt Baker stories all over the Internet today appear to be blown way out of proportion. She’s not being used and there don’t appear to be any imminent plans, but there’s nothing to her being finished with the company,” Alvarez wrote on X.

While Alvarez is downplaying the situation, Ringside News also previously reported that Britt Baker could be having some type of tension with another top AEW talent, Mercedes Mone which also supports what Wade Keller’s recent report had to offer. While AEW may not have formally cut ties with her, there must be a reason why she hasn’t been used in months and wasn’t inserted into creative plans which keeps on raising questions.