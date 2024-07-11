The dream match between Mercedes Mone and Dr. Britt Baker is seemingly in the pipeline per the buildups seen on AEW Dynamite. While this match sets to be locked in for All In, next month, Mone will go through another title defense, next week for the TBS Title.

During the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone came out for a dual championship win celebration but she didn’t get much of a reaction as the heel transition phase is on. She thanked his boys Matthew & Nicholas Jackson for extra security, so she wouldn’t be interrupted during this toast segment. Mone said she’s the past, present and future, the best there is, was, and ever will be, to garner loud boos from the audience.

AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024: Mariah May Wins And Turns On Toni Storm

Mone further mentioned that Britt Baker needs to wake up from her fantasy, as she won’t be competing against her at All In. Mone raised a toast to herself before Baker’s music hit the arena and Mone was furious with this. Baker dropped the security with forearms and thrust kicks before she hit the ring. However, Mone escaped through the crowd to prevent any physical contact with AEW Dynamite.

Reason Mercedes Mone Is “Blessed And Grateful To Be Working” In AEW

Following the episode on the TBS Network, Mone further dropped a message on her X handle to mention that in honor of AEW Dynamite’s 250th episode celebration, next week, she will put the TBS Championship on the line. It will be an open challenge to anybody in the women’s locker room except for Britt Baker.

At Forbidden Door PPV, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Title vs. Title matchup to become a dual champion. As she was celebrating her title win in the ring, Dr. Britt Baker hit the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York to start the feud that’s likely to continue on AEW Dynamite over the next few weeks.

AEW Dynamite July 17 250th episode match card

AEW Dynamite July 17 episode will mark the 250th edition of the flagship programming that started its journey in 2019. The currently confirmed match card for the episode set from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, goes as follows,

– International Champion Will Ospreay defends against MJF to kick off the show

– Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

– Mercedes Mone defends the TBS Championship in an open challenge