A mentor vs. disciple match is in the pipeline for All In after Mariah May has won the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 women’s edition and she will now go after the AEW Women’s World Title. But this match will be taking place in a totally different capacity now that May has turned on the champion and taken her out in a vicious way as seen on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

In the main event of the AEW Dynamite July 10 episode, Mariah May defeated Willow Nightingale to win the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 women’s edition. Hence, it will be “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In from Wembley Stadium on August 25.

This match has been set up as the previous announcement revealed that the winners of the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 will secure respective world championship matches from the division. Toni Storm was present at ringside during this finale match, cheering on her protégé, who went toe-to-toe with Nightingale, last year’s winner who was rocking her best Owen Hart tribute gear.

The competitive match also witnessed interferences as Stokely Hathaway tried to attack Nightingale wearing a hoodie which led to rival Kris Statlander nearly knocking her out with a kick. May wanted to capitalize with a knee-strike but Nightingale kicked out of it. After a cannonball in the corner, Nightingale went for a fireman’s carry, which May reversed into her own pinfall to win the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024.

Mariah May busts open Toni Storm after AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 win

Once the match was over, May celebrated with Storm on the stage together to pose with the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 and the commemorative title belt. To the shock of the fans, May suddenly grabbed the title and nailed Storm with it to cover up her face in blood. She then whipped both Storm and the butler Luther repeatedly with the belt before throwing Luther off the stage through a table.

May then took Storm’s shoe and repeatedly hit her with it in the head, causing more blood to pour out of her head. The referee Aubrey Edwards was shoved down by May who ended the segment as well as Dynamite by kissing Storm’s bloody head. With these actions following the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 win, May has now ended her alliance with Storm which started immediately after she joined the AEW in early 2024.