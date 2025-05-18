A new match has been confirmed for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature the current challenger for the AEW Women’s World Championship. On social media, Tony Khan confirmed that Mina Shirakawa will face Julia Hart this Wednesday night on the episode slated to air from Albuquerque.

“After Mina’s 4 Way Eliminator win vs Toni, AZM + @Skyebyee, Skye’s mentor Julia Hart aims for payback vs Mina, with Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm on commentary WEDNESDAY!” Khan wrote in his announcement on social media.

This Wednesday, May 21
#AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + MAX

Skye’s mentor Julia Hart aims for payback vs Mina,

with Women’s World Champion

Timeless Toni Storm on commentary

WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/LOit0bFDCu — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 18, 2025

In one of the main events of the May 14 episode of AEW Dynamite on the TBS Network, Mina Shirakawa defeated “Timeless” Toni Storm, Skye Blue, & AZM in a Fatal-4-Way Match. After the win, it was officially announced that Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s World Championship will go down at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Storm had been competing in a number of title eliminator matches, but this was the first time she suffered a loss.

This match marked Mina’s first outing on AEW Dynamite television and also her first win upon signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this year, she left STARDOM upon competing in the final match for the promotion in April to leave for the United States for this AEW stint. In a promo during Collision, Mina said she’s focused on winning the AEW Women’s title. She added that while Toni is timeless, Mina is now.

Also announced for AEW Dynamite is a face-to-face segment between Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter, as well as Will Ospreay and Hangman Page. These two pairs will compete in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation women’s and men’s tournaments that will take place at Double or Nothing, next weekend.

AEW Dynamite May 21 episode match card

The May 21 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with the currently featured match card for the show given as below,

– Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart (Toni Storm on commentary)

– MJF signs contract to join The Hurt Syndicate

– Mercedes Mone-Jamie Hayter face-to-face

– Hangman Page-Will Ospreay face-to-face