Building things up for the annual All In PPV show, AEW Dynamite will deliver another packed edition, next week which will have a former world champion in action. A first-time-ever matchup was also announced for the show featuring the current challenger for the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

The current American Champion MJF will face Kyle Fletcher in a non-title match on the next episode of AEW Dynamite. In the opening segment of this week’s AEW flagship show, MJF said that he defeated Will Ospreay with ease (throwing shade at their 60-minute match a few weeks ago) to win the AEW American Championship, and will do it again in enemy territory at All In.

MJF also demanded the fans to show some respect and rise for their American Hero. Ospreay interrupted the session and went right after MJF who was transitioning back to a top heel and hence he decided to run away from the scene. Ospreay declared on AEW Dynamite that MJF is unworthy of holding the AEW American/International Championship. He will win it back from him and restore the honor at the Wembley Stadium show.

Then in the opening match of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay defeated Lance Archer after which MJF attacked Ospreay, but Kyle Fletcher made the save. Fletcher then cut a promo and said that everyone is tired of seeing MJF. He issued a challenge to MJF which was accepted for next week. MJF also stated that he would hurt him worse than he did Daniel Garcia.

Another match on the next episode of AEW Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson taking on Jeff Jarrett in a first-time matchup. The two exchanged words to set this match up after Danielson put his career on the line and confirmed of retiring if he could not beat Swerve Strickland at All In. The third match made for next week will see Katsuyori Shibata competing against Bryan Keith as bad blood continues to run between their respective groups.

AEW Dynamite August 7 episode match card

The August 7 episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The currently set match card for the show goes as follows,

– Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett

– AEW American/International Champion MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher in a non-title match

– Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata