Mercedes Mone was keen on creating a revolution all around the globe by featuring in cross-brand promotional matches since joining the AEW. One such match will go down later this month as she will go back to her former employer New Japan Pro Wrestling for a potential non-title bout. This time around, she will be not heading back to Japan, however.

NJPW has announced that the AEW TBS Champion and the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, Mercedes Mone is scheduled to wrestle at their Capital Collision show. The Japanese promotion announced via social media that the former WWE Superstar will be back in action under their banner for the first time since suffering an ankle injury last year.

While it’s been confirmed that Mercedes Mone will be seen in action at the Capital Collision 2024 event at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on Friday, August 30, it’s yet to be confirmed whom she will face at the show. Plus, there’s no affirmation yet on whether her NJPW Strong Women’s title will be defended on that night.

Mercedes Mone sustained a career-threatening injury during NJPW career

It was at last year’s May that Mercedes Mone sustained an ankle injury during her match with Willow Nightingale with the inaugural NJPW Strong title up for grabs in that match. The injury was initially touted to be a career-ending injury which kept her out of action for a year. In the meantime, her contract with NJPW expired in late 2023.

A few months later in March, Mercedes Mone debuted in AEW at the Big Business special episode. Reports earlier mentioned that NJPW was still keen on working with her despite her AEW signing as the two promotions are in an agreement.

That was the reason why Mercedes Mone ended up winning the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30 by defeating Stephanie Vaquer, someone who has recently signed up with the WWE. The current match card for the Capital Collision event goes as follows,

– NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone in action

– NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd defends against Lio Rush

– Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Titan

– Tom Lawlor & Fred Rosser vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

– Trish Adora vs. HANAKO