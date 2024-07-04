In a shocking turn of events, MJF was converted back into a villainous avatar on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. With this, it’s almost certain that his match at the All In PPV event set for late August will be set up based on this incident.

AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2024 episode kicked off with Renee Paquette interviewing Daniel Garcia as the latter went on to say that he puts it on his mother’s life that he won’t be losing to Will Ospreay later on the show. MJF interrupted the backstage segment and offered to be in Garcia’s corner for assistance.

In the main event of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay (c) defeated Daniel Garcia to retain the AEW International Championship. As promised, MJF was at ringside for this match and gave his Dynamite Diamond Ring to Garcia so that he could steal the win using this weapon. However, Garcia refused to utilize this and he was caught with Ospreay’s finisher to digest the loss.

AEW Dynamite: MJF viciously attacked Daniel Garcia

Once the match was over on AEW Dynamite, MJF turned heel and brutally assaulted instead of consoling him in the ring. MJF left Garcia with a busted open state and spat on him on multiple occasions. MJF continued to attack Garcia even as security and Christopher Daniels attempted to break it up.

He planted Garcia with a tombstone piledriver. He still continued his attack until Ospreay made his return to make the save. MJF dared him to enter the ring before storming out of the ring and escaping through the crowd. AEW Dynamite then ended with Garcia being stretchered out of the arena.

We haven’t seen MJF on AEW Dynamite since last December’s Worlds End PPV went by but at Double or Nothing 2024 PPV, he made a shocking return to television. The former AEW World Champion showed up to renew his feud with Adam Cole. But then he was back on AEW’s flagship show to turn his attention to Garcia.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF challenged Garcia to a match for All In at Wembley Stadium. Before Garcia could answer, Will Ospreay came out and granted Garcia a match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, which went down on the main event slot.