Saraya is considered to be a pioneer figure in women’s professional wrestling, and she is continuing her career in the All Elite Wrestling promotion. Although the company has failed to provide top-notch booking around her in recent times, she has ensured that fans take notice of her which again indicates her star power.

It’s been a long time since we have actually seen Saraya competing in a grand pay-per-view match on AEW TV. But she recently made it clear that the tradition should change as AEW approaches closer to hosting the All In PPV show in late August. Plus, she also has major aspirations for her entrance on that grandest night of the year on her home turf.

Saraya wants Falling In Reverse band in attendance at AEW All In 2024

Speaking on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Saraya mentioned that she usually makes entry to the song “Zombified” by Falling In Reverse but she envisions a grand entrance for All In 2024. Recounting memories of bands performing at WrestleMania for wrestlers’ entrance, she proposed that Falling In Reverse should perform her entire entrance song live at the coming PPV.

“My song that I usually have, not the Outcasts one but ‘Zombified’, it’s my boyfriend’s band, and so I walk out to that song and I love it. But since it’s such a big event, it’s like our WrestleMania, I’m like, Falling in Reverse, Ronnie and the band, they should come over and perform in Wembley Stadium and do the entrance, kind of like how they did at WrestleMania where they performed people’s entrances.” Saraya disclosed her vision for All In.

“There’s room [for them to perform]. So I’m like, I really want to incorporate Falling in Reverse in that, so when I walk down the ramp, they can play the whole song. Again, 90,000 people, you have to make it special, and people should get special entrances and stuff like that. So I want to do that.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Saraya missed featuring in action from the Forbidden Door 2024 edition at the end of June. Given the cross-promotional nature of the show, she could have featured in a never-before-seen matchup but rather she’s since putting her focus on going back to the United Kingdom for a bigger opportunity for the All In PPV.

In an early June episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya defeated Mariah May in a singles contest which marked the former’s first singles outing since last year’s December. After that match, she was interviewed, backstage where she made her intentions clear about performing in a match at All In. Last year, the top AEW star won the Women’s World Title in the inaugural edition of the PLE.