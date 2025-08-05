A four-way qualifier match has been announced on AEW Dynamite to determine a spot in a TBS title match at the annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view. AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that Mercedes Mone will defend the TBS Championship in a four-way match at the dual-branded show later this month, with one representative each from AEW, one from Stardom, and one from CMLL.

The challenger representative from All Elite Wrestling will be determined on AEW Dynamite, tomorrow night, with Billie Starkz, Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue battling for the spot in a four-way bout. Whichever wins this qualifying match will turn out to be a fresh opponent for the veteran champion. However, she’s not getting a singles title match.

#AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

WEDNESDAY! Forbidden Door TBS Title

4-Way Qualifier@amisylle vs @Skyebyee vs @HailWindsor vs @BillieStarkz

This Wednesday’s 4-Way determines who represents AEW in a TBS Title 4-Way vs the Champion vs challengers from CMLL + Stardom at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/Evm2W1jiBJ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 5, 2025

While one of the challengers will be determined on AEW Dynamite, there’s no update on how the CMLL and Stardom challengers will be determined. Meanwhile, the four-qualifiers will take place in front of the reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone as she makes her return to AEW TV programming for the first time since late July’s All In: Texas PPV show.

The return of Mone on AEW Dynamite is significant as she wasn’t hurried back onto TV soon after digesting her first singles loss of her career in All Elite Wrestling. She is returning after another title win, via which she is keeping her strong stature intact on AEW TV programming. This might also mean that Mone is not done chasing the AEW women’s world championship.

This return of Mone was already confirmed on last week’s AEW Dynamite alongside the additional announcements of a Tag Team title eliminator semifinal match and a Mark Briscoe vs. MJF singles bout.

AEW Dynamite August 6 episode match card

AEW Dynamite August 6 episode takes place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and the currently announced match card for the night goes as follows,

– MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

– The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Brodido (ROH World Champion Bandido & Brody King) in the Semi-Final of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Number-One Contender’s Tournament

– “8 Belts Moné” Mercedes Moné returns

– Forbidden Door TBS Championship qualifying match: Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor vs. Billie Starkz