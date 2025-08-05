Outside appearances continue for Deonna Purrazzo, with no whereabouts being available regarding her TV absence from All Elite Wrestling. At the latest GCW event, Hit ‘Em Up, the AEW star made a surprise appearance to team up with former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart and Matt Tremont to take on Matt Cardona, Mark Sterling, and Tommy Invincible.

Heading into the indie show, it wasn’t announced who Blackheart would be teaming up with, but Deonna Purrazzo would eventually answer the call, and her arrival also received big cheers from the crowd in attendance at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey. Social media was also buzzing about the sudden show-up of the popular superstar who’s been kept outside AEW TV storylines.

However, Deonna Purrazzo’s assistance wasn’t enough for Blackheart’s team to defeat Cardona, Sterling, and Invincible after 10 minutes of action unfolded in the ring. Thus, the second outing of 2025 for the AEW wrestler didn’t end well. She previously appeared in GCW on only one other occasion, as she wrestled Jonathan Grisham at GCW Bash At The Ballpark last month.

“Someone’s Hand Come Over My Mouth,” AEW’s Saraya Reveals Horrifying Experience

Deonna Purazzo is Shotzi's partner to face Matt Cardona in GCW! pic.twitter.com/rZZQ5EXfGC — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 2, 2025

Deonna Purrazzo had limited appearances on AEW programming in 2025

Deonna Purrazzo only had limited opportunities on AEW programming, having competed in only three matches. One of those bouts took place on AEW Dynamite, ending in a loss. In her other two appearances, she fought AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm in singles competition and also competed in an AEW TBS Title Four-Way Eliminator, this past January on AEW Collision.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Recalls “Paralyzed Feeling” Led Her Stop Doing Edibles

Deonna Purrazzo has mostly competed in 2025 on Ring of Honor and the independent wrestling circuit against the likes of Jada Stone, Rachael Ellering, and B3CCA. Last month, it was reported that the reason for her extended absence from AEW TV was due to logistical issues, but it won’t lead her to exit the company anyway.

Many believed that her status with AEW is uncertain, and that’s the reason she was also pulled off Ring of Honor TV, but that’s not the case. According to Fightful Select, Deonna Purrazzo is signed with AEW through the end of 2026, upon signing a three-year deal with the promotion in late 2023. There’s no update on her projected TV return, but AEW didn’t need her at Starrcast and the biggest wrestling weekend of the company at All In.