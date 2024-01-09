Saraya And The Outcasts Credited For Ruby Soho’s 2023 AEW Tenure

From a permanently retired wrestler to becoming a champion in All Elite Wrestling, Saraya’s journey has been nothing short of a remarkable one. From entering the fray with doubts about coming back to action from her retirement phase due to spinal stenosis, she had a dream run of picking up the AEW Women’s World Championship in her home country of England back in August 2023.

This happened just a year later from the 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam debut. A year later on the same show, Saraya was seen going through her first title defense with the AEW Women’s World Championship against another top star Toni Storm. The two also created moments as tag partners on AEW TV throughout 2023 as part of The Outcasts and that’s what they needed at that point.

The third member of The Outcasts, Ruby Soho recently participated in an interview with Alicia Atout, discussing her time in the group in AEW. This admittedly became a notable part of her wrestling journey. As the group disbanded, Saraya got to pick up the title and so did Toni Storm with her “Timeless Toni” gimmick.

Saraya’s Outcasts gave fun memories to Ruby Soho in AEW

As for Soho, she revealed that being a member of this group would always be one of the highlights of her career in the wrestling industry,

“Obviously, I was a part of another trio with a very similar mentality previously. I think both of those groups came to me at a time when I needed them specifically.”

Saraya’s former WWE colleague also went on to mention that she felt more relaxed as a part of the Outcasts stable as it offered continuous presence on AEW television for a while, and also offered some fun times in the process,

“I was taking things too seriously, I was getting upset and frustrated, or nervous and anxious. There was a lot of different feelings that weren’t positive coming to me based off of professional wrestling. Being with them has been some of the most fun times I have ever had in wrestling, and we were similar, we’d been doing this for a long time and I think all three of us needed that in that moment.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

While Saraya has since distanced herself from Storm in a kayfabe perspective, her bond with Ruby Soho is intact for the time being as the former WWE Divas Champion tends to offer her help to the betterment of the latter’s career on TV.