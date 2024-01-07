AEW “Women’s Division Just Stepped Up With One Addition” Of Deonna Purrazzo

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • AEW “Women’s Division Just Stepped Up With One Addition” Of Deonna Purrazzo

All

WWE

AEW “Women’s Division Just Stepped Up With One Addition” Of Deonna Purrazzo

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 7, 2024 at 7:07 PM

AEW “Women&#8217;s Division Just Stepped Up With One Addition” Of Deonna Purrazzo

AEW President Tony Khan talked about bringing new talents to the women’s division and Deonna Purrazzo appeared to be the front-runner to have joined the league in 2024. It was during last week’s Dynamite that the former Impact Knockouts Champion walked into her new home in her home territory of New Jersey and this arrival could eventually change the landscape of the female locker room of the company.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer who had a long connection with Impact, shared his reaction to seeing Deonna Purrazzo on AEW TV. Being a former Impact Wrestling colleague of his, it was obvious that he was excited to see her in a bigger place where brighter things could be waiting,

“She has been on national television for about five years now with what she’s done in Impact Wrestling [and WWE], and now she’s moving on to AEW. I couldn’t be happier. Per her own words, she was not ‘The Virtuosa’ when she was in WWE, and made sure that she became ‘The Virtuosa’ in that what she wanted to be in Impact Wrestling.”

Chris Jericho Booked For Title Match At AEW Battle Of The Belts 9 Special

Dreamer went on to mention that AEW should continue to present her as The Virtuosa which should essentially establish her as the next superpower in the women’s division,

“She was a massive, massive asset to Impact Wrestling, and she’ll be a massive, massive asset if presented like ‘The Virtuosa’ she was last night to AEW. That women’s division just really stepped up with one addition.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Deonna Purrazzo earned fame as Knockouts Champion in Impact

Following a failed career in the WWE, Deonna Purrazzo started her three-year run with Impact Wrestling in the spring of 2020. While concluding the stint in late 2023, she was a three-time Knockouts Champion, the second of which lasted nearly one year. Her contract with the company expired at the end of 2023 which made her a free agent at the very beginning of 2024.

Upon her arrival in AEW, Deonna Purrazzo laid out a warning to Mariah May and her mentor Toni Storm, indicating that she was coming after the latter and her AEW Women’s Title. Prior to this appearance, she previously wrestled for AEW in May 2022, putting the ROH Women’s Championship on the line against Mercedes Martinez and came up short.

 

Tagged:

AEW

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
AEW “Women&#8217;s Division Just Stepped Up With One Addition” Of Deonna Purrazzo
AEW “Women’s Division Just Stepped Up With One Addition” Of Deonna Purrazzo

Jan 7, 2024, 7:07 PM

WWE Hopeful About Getting Sasha Banks Back On The Roster In 2024
WWE Hopeful About Getting Sasha Banks Back On The Roster In 2024

Jan 7, 2024, 2:12 PM

Chris Jericho Booked For Title Match At AEW Battle Of The Belts 9 Special
Chris Jericho Booked For Title Match At AEW Battle Of The Belts 9 Special

Jan 7, 2024, 2:01 PM

AEW’s Mariah May Escaped Safely After Her Building Caught On Fire
AEW’s Mariah May Escaped Safely After Her Building Caught On Fire

Jan 6, 2024, 5:31 PM

“They Found A Couple Of Cancer Cells,” Ex-WWE Star Maria Kanellis On Tough 2023 Journey
“They Found A Couple Of Cancer Cells,” Ex-WWE Star Maria Kanellis On Tough 2023 Journey

Jan 5, 2024, 2:26 PM

Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Social Media Following AEW Dynamite Debut
Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Social Media Following AEW Dynamite Debut

Jan 4, 2024, 6:51 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy