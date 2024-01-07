AEW “Women’s Division Just Stepped Up With One Addition” Of Deonna Purrazzo

AEW President Tony Khan talked about bringing new talents to the women’s division and Deonna Purrazzo appeared to be the front-runner to have joined the league in 2024. It was during last week’s Dynamite that the former Impact Knockouts Champion walked into her new home in her home territory of New Jersey and this arrival could eventually change the landscape of the female locker room of the company.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer who had a long connection with Impact, shared his reaction to seeing Deonna Purrazzo on AEW TV. Being a former Impact Wrestling colleague of his, it was obvious that he was excited to see her in a bigger place where brighter things could be waiting,

“She has been on national television for about five years now with what she’s done in Impact Wrestling [and WWE], and now she’s moving on to AEW. I couldn’t be happier. Per her own words, she was not ‘The Virtuosa’ when she was in WWE, and made sure that she became ‘The Virtuosa’ in that what she wanted to be in Impact Wrestling.”

Dreamer went on to mention that AEW should continue to present her as The Virtuosa which should essentially establish her as the next superpower in the women’s division,

“She was a massive, massive asset to Impact Wrestling, and she’ll be a massive, massive asset if presented like ‘The Virtuosa’ she was last night to AEW. That women’s division just really stepped up with one addition.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Deonna Purrazzo earned fame as Knockouts Champion in Impact

Following a failed career in the WWE, Deonna Purrazzo started her three-year run with Impact Wrestling in the spring of 2020. While concluding the stint in late 2023, she was a three-time Knockouts Champion, the second of which lasted nearly one year. Her contract with the company expired at the end of 2023 which made her a free agent at the very beginning of 2024.

Upon her arrival in AEW, Deonna Purrazzo laid out a warning to Mariah May and her mentor Toni Storm, indicating that she was coming after the latter and her AEW Women’s Title. Prior to this appearance, she previously wrestled for AEW in May 2022, putting the ROH Women’s Championship on the line against Mercedes Martinez and came up short.