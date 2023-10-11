AEW Dynamite: Saraya Surprisingly Drops Women’s Title On October 10 Episode

Saraya became the queenpin on AEW Dynamite by winning the women’s championship, a few weeks ago in her home country. She was skeptical about how long this reign would be intact given her inability to feature in full-time wrestling due to past neck issues. Last night appeared to be that night when the pioneer former WWE Superstar dropped that belt to someone who has now become the only three-time women’s champion in AEW history.

In one of the marquee matches of the AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday special episode, Hikaru Shida defeated Saraya to become the new and the first-ever three-time AEW Women’s World Champion in history. She had to overcome the odds including interference from Saraya’s Outcasts’ partner Ruby Soho, who was originally banned from ringside.

Plus, Saraya herself had some mean antics hidden in her sleeves as she shot spray paint to her opponent’s face followed by the Knight Cap DDT but eventually, Shida kicked out of the pin attempt. Shida also fended off Soho with her own can of spray paint before Toni Storm came out and beat up Soho with her shoes. The two brawled into the backstage area leaving the contest on AEW Dynamite a one-on-one affair.

The two competitors were trading roll-ups when Shida suddenly dropped Saraya with a Falcon Arrow for the pinfall win. Confetti sprayed throughout the arena as Shida celebrated her historic victory over Saraya on AEW Dynamite. The former champion certainly couldn’t believe that she had come up short and lost the title.

AEW Dynamite: Hikaru Shida gets redemption against Saraya

It also appeared to be a sweet redemption for Shida on AEW Dynamite, as she initially lost the women’s championship to Saraya at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in August in a four-way match that also involved Storm and Dr. Britt Baker. In that match from Saraya’s home country of England, the winner pinned Storm to win the title. Hence, Shida was never pinned or submitted to drop the belt in the first place.

Shida was also the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion who carried the company on her shoulders during the tough COVID-19 pandemic era. Her second title run started after she defeated Toni Storm, earlier this year on AEW Dynamite 200th episode only to drop the belt to Saraya a few days later at All In.