AEW Dynamite: New International Champion Crowned On October 10 Episode

The AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday became even more special with the strongest holder of the International Championship, Orange Cassidy regaining the belt. He was nowhere near competing in a title match heading into the show but the original challenger for the former champion Rey Fenix was unable to compete and thus Orange got injected into the trajectory.

This week’s AEW Dynamite kicked off with the sad news that Jon Moxley was still not cleared to wrestle following a concussion he suffered on a recent episode while competing against Rey Fenix. Thus the rematch over the International Title was canceled, last night.

AEW officials reportedly had known this news hours before it was announced to the public. Moxley landed hard on his head and suffered a concussion during the September 20 episode of the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam special and ended up dropping the International Championship to Fenix which wasn’t supposed to be the original outcome of the match.

AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Booked For Championship Match On October 14 Episode

Unfortunately, Jon Moxley isn't cleared to wrestle @ReyFenixMx for the #AEW International Title. However…There is a new opponent ready to go! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE TONIGHT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fRX5PWn3Dh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 10, 2023

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Makes In-Ring Debut On October 10 Title Tuesday Episode

AEW Dynamite: Orange Cassidy becomes a two-time International Champion

After Mox was taken out of the equation, a new challenger was needed for the International Championship match that was scheduled to take place later in the evening on AEW Dynamite. Upon the suggestion from HOOK, AEW President Tony Khan offered Orange Cassidy an opportunity to face Rey Fenix for the title on Tuesday’s special episode. This opportunity came as Cassidy previously lost the International Championship to Moxley at AEW All Out last month but he didn’t receive a rematch.

Thus, the subsequent title match between Orange Cassidy and Rey Fenix went down on AEW Dynamite and it opened with a flurry of strikes from both the competitors. Fenix nailed Cassidy with a Frog Splash for a near fall. Fenix also countered Cassidy’s Orange Punch with a superkick but Cassidy responded with a Beach Break.

Cassidy eventually connected with an Orange Punch to score the pinfall victory and become the only two-time AEW International Champion in the history of this title. Meanwhile, Cassidy’s win marked the end of Fenix’s reign as the champion after just 20 days. At this point, both the former champion, Fenix and Moxley await a title rematch.

AEW Collision: Rumor Killer On Top Champions Leaving After Dropping Titles