For a long time, Saraya has been out of singles competition on AEW television which could have changed during the bygone episode of Dynamite. But the veteran experienced an unexpected change in her scheduled appearances on the show as her match was suddenly pulled from the card. Her fanbase was shocked as the much-anticipated bout was canceled without any prior warning.

During a Q&A session on Fightful Select’s podcast, Sean Ross Sapp shed light on the reason behind AEW scrapping Saraya’s match, and the cause was shown to be a major breakdown in the communication within the creative team. An erroneous announcement was thus made that it was postponed to the following week,

“There was some miscommunication this week that has seemed to have been rectified. I know she voiced her concerns. They explained their side of things. It’s something they are going to monitor,” reported Sapp about Saraya being frustrated over the match cancellation.

“I don’t think the match was supposed to happen this week, despite it getting through to the Control Center show. I think it was supposed to be next week and there was a miscommunication, then heads started to roll.”

Saraya was simply replaced on the card by the TBS Champion

Dave Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio and provided a further update about AEW’s decision to pull Saraya’s match from Dynamite, this week. He didn’t mention any miscommunication issue but rather AEW simply wanted to feature Mercedes Mone on the card,

“They decided to put Mercedes Mone on instead.”

AEW Dynamite: Four Women Kissed In Saraya’s Returning Match On May 22 Episode

Originally, Saraya was supposed to continue her feud against Toni Storm and Mariah May alongside her ally, Harley Cameron on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite by competing in a match against May. But that match was canceled and AEW rather announced Mercedes Mone’s in-ring Dynamite debut and her first defense of the TBS Championship against Skye Blue after the latter interrupted Mone’s championship celebration.

Following this, Saraya quickly posted and then deleted, a cryptic message on X. Many fans believed that she was reacting to her match being canceled especially at a time when she is being less utilized as an in-ring performer. The good thing is that the much-discussed match has been rescheduled for the latest coming episode of Dynamite, this Wednesday.