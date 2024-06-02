If things had gone right then Saraya was returning to singles competition, this past week on Dynamite as suggested by the original match card. In a changed circumstance, that plan was changed and the match was postponed just to make sure a champion gets her entry to the card on the live episode.

Going by the instant reaction of Saraya, she might not be actually happy with AEW scrapping her match on Dynamite and this also led her to think to become more vocal about things. Originally, the anti-diva was supposed to continue her feud against Toni Storm and Mariah May alongside her ally, Harley Cameron on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite by competing in a match against May.

Harley Cameron Happy To Have Best Friend Mariah May On AEW Roster

But then the AEW Control Center on YouTube announced that the match was not happening. Possibly Saraya was aware of the change as she posted and then deleted, a cryptic message on X. Many fans believe that she was reacting to her match being canceled especially at a time when she is being less utilized as an in-ring performer.

Latest On Tay Melo’s Return To AEW In 2024 After Pregnancy Hiatus

Saraya was replaced by Mercedes Mone on the AEW Dynamite card

This should have been Saraya’s first singles competition since December 2023 but then AEW suddenly announced Mercedes Mone’s in-ring Dynamite debut and her first defense of the TBS Championship against Skye Blue after the latter interrupted Mone’s championship celebration and revealed herself to be the attacker of Mone in a backstage segment, few weeks ago.

Saraya’s reaction becomes significant as F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez revealed that the AEW creative situation has become similar to that of Vince McMahon-regime in the WWE as AEW owner Tony Khan is rewriting the company’s shows at the last minute,

“Most people, not just the wrestlers, have no idea what they’re doing until the day of the show, and sometimes not until an hour or so before the show. People are flown to towns and given nothing to do, others are begged the day before the show to please get to the town so they can do something last-minute.”

The only positive thing coming out of Saraya’s situation is that her singles return will eventually be happening next week as her match against Mariah May will take place next week on the June 5 episode that takes place at the Blue Center in Loveland, Colorado.