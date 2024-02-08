AEW Revolution 2024: New World Championship Match Set For PPV

The predicted card for AEW Revolution 2024 has long been out by the sources which indicated that a multi-person matchup over the world championship was in the pipeline. That bout was officially confirmed during the latest episode of Dynamite after the contender’s match for the world title was announced.

In the opening match of Dynamite, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland ended in a 30-minute time limit draw. Swerve wanted to wrestle Page for 5 more minutes so they could decide the winner and a confirmed opponent could be announced but that request was denied.

Tony Schiavone therefore announced that it will be Samoa Joe vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Triple Threat Match for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution 2024 PPV. Joe’s toughest title defense of his first reign was made official, and the champion wasn’t happy with it.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe was interviewed by Renee Paquette and he got asked about this upcoming match at AEW Revolution 2024, Joe said both Hangman and Swerve don’t belong in the ring with him. Joe won the title at AEW Worlds End when he defeated the former champion MJF and ended his longest reign with the AEW World Title.

The first match of AEW Revolution 2024 was confirmed last week where “Timeless” Toni Storm will defend the women’s title against Deonna Purrazzo. Over on Dynamite, Storm tried to reignite her past equation with Deonna but was denied.

AEW Revolution 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to take place on March 2nd at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The currently predicted match card for the PPV is given below,

– Retirement Match: Sting and Darby vs. The Young Bucks (TBA)

– AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Hangman Page

– AEW Women’s Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm

– TNT Championship in TLC Match: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copland III (TBA)

– AEW & ROH Trios Championship Match: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Acclaimed (TBA)

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

