AEW Dynamite: Mercedes Mone Set For Imminent Debut In Early March

The professional wrestling world is anticipating the resurfacing of Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) on TV which should be happening anytime soon. All Elite Wrestling is supposed to be the landing zone for the former WWE Women’s champion who’s long been gone from the scene since last summer.

According to a report stated by Sean Ross Sapp and Andrew Zarian, the eventual debut of Sasha Banks is so evident that the question seems to be not if, but when, the veteran female talent will make her AEW debut.

The rumors further gained momentum after AEW owner Tony Khan teased a big announcement on next week’s Dynamite. The details of the announcement were not explicitly revealed, but the popular belief is that it might involve the signing of Sasha Banks or the announcement of a Boston date for Dynamite so that she could make her debut in her hometown. Although not confirmed, it was also explicitly mentioned that the announcement is connected to her imminent appearance in AEW.

Some of the close talents understood that the timeslot of Sasha Banks’ AEW debut would eventually fall in March, likely on the March 6th episode of Dynamite after the Revolution PPV. But that doesn’t essentially specify the timing of her in-ring wrestling debut.

Sasha Banks joining All Elite Wrestling in early March?

Marking her first wrestling appearance since May of 2022, Sasha Banks came to the headlines in early 2023 by joining the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion. Quitting the WWE, she and Naomi walked out before an episode of WWE Raw because of the creative differences they were having with the then head of the team, Vince McMahon and despite a change in WWE management, a return didn’t fall in place.

Since leaving the WWE, Sasha Banks became a prominent female wrestler in Japan through her success in NJPW and STARDOM by securing the biggest paycheck in the company’s history but those good times didn’t long last, thanks to an injured foot suffered in the early summer of 2023.

Since that injury, the returning rumors around Sasha Banks have all over been on the internet with WWE and AEW possibly having a tug-of-war with her. For sometimes in late 2023, WWE was said to be the favorite place to bring her back in time for Royal Rumble but now All Elite Wrestling has got her back if the latest reports are any indications.