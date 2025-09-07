The top women’s champion, Toni Storm, is always looking for new opponents, and as such, she issued a new challenge for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite to get booked in a non-title contest. This comes as an addition, as a new title defense for her has also been announced for the All Out PPV show.

On last night’s episode of Collision, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, and AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated The Triangle of Madness and Megan Bayne in an eight-woman tag team match. The heel stars immediately went for an attack after the match concluded, which led Jamie Hayter to come out to make the save.

Hayter specifically wanted to help Storm, who rejected the offer and rather offered a title shot to Hayter and the two other names. Later, in a backstage segment on Collision, Storm further challenged any one of the Triangle of Madness faction to step up and take on her in a Street Fight as she’s “a woman in search of her murder.” The non-title bout was then confirmed for AEW Dynamite by Tony Khan.

In the potential headliner of this week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Hangman Page will take on Josh Alexander in a non-title grudge match. The match announcement came on Collision following an in-ring promo by Alexander, who was accompanied by Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher then also called Page out for a World title shot at this month’s All Out pay-per-view.

In another new addition to the AEW Dynamite card, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will team up with Emi Sakura to go through her next title match challenger, Riho and Alex Windsor. Riho will challenge Mone for the TBS title at All Out within two weeks. Sakura was Riho’s teacher, which is why AEW is using her in the storyline. It will be her first AEW match since December 2024 and Riho’s first AEW match since July 2024.

AEW Dynamite September 10 Episode Match Card

The September 10 episode of AEW Dynamite wraps up All Elite Wrestling’s taping from the current residency at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the show currently has the following matches scheduled,

– AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander in a non-title match

– Street Fight: AEW Women’s World Champion vs. Skye Blue

– Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet

– Mercedes Mone & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Alex Windsor