This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be headlined by a rematch from All In: Texas, where Adam “Hangman” Page goes through her first title defense against Jon Moxley. This match was already confirmed last week, while some fresh announcements regarding tonight’s weekly show on the TBS Network have also been confirmed on social media.

Tony Khan announced on his Twitter/X account on Tuesday that Toni Storm and Alex Windsor will team up on AEW Dynamite to take on Athena and Billie Starkz. “The brawl after a classic #AEWCollision main event set the stage for a huge 2-on-2 fight TOMORROW NIGHT!,” Khan wrote, while confirming the tag team match.

The match on AEW Dynamite comes as an aftermath of what transpired in the main event of Collision, where Athena successfully retained the ROH Women’s title against Windsor. After the bout, Athena and her minion attacked Windsor until Storm came out to make the save. AEW Women’s World Champion and Windsor then stood tall to close out the show after making Athena and Starkz retreat.

At All In: Texas, Athena won a contract that will guarantee her a shot at Toni Storm’s women’s world title at any time after she ended up winning the casino battle royal. Since then, Storm wanted Athena to sign her contract so that their match could go down soon on television, but Athena dodged such attempts. Perhaps, their title bout would be reserved for next month’s Forbidden Door event.

Also added to AEW Dynamite is a singles contest between Mark Briscoe and Ricochet with an added stipulation. “After scoring the main event win last Wednesday, Mark Briscoe aims to settle the score vs his red hot rival who beat him in a classic #AEWDoN Stretcher Match: Ricochet!,” Khan wrote on social media, announcing the Stretcher Match.

AEW Dynamite July 30 Episode Match Card

The July 30 AEW Dynamite episode will air live on the TBS Network from the current residency of All Elite Wrestling, that’s the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, and the currently announced match card for the night goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship: Hangman Page defends against Jon Moxley, everyone banned from ringside

– Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament quarterfinal: The Young Bucks vs. The Outrunners

– Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz

– Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match

– MJF will appear