After the initial failure in her dream workplace of WWE, Deonna Purrazzo established herself as one of the brightest talents in the modern generation of female wrestling. She has worked in TNA to build a high reputation before arriving in All Elite Wrestling with the hope of gaining more fame. However, fans have long been wondering what’s actually been going on with the former Knockouts Champion amid the ongoing absence.

Many believe that her status with AEW is uncertain, and that’s the reason she was also pulled off Ring of Honor TV, but that’s not the case. According to Fightful Select, Deonna Purrazzo is signed with AEW through the end of 2026, upon signing a three-year deal with the promotion in late 2023. That puts her under contract until the start of 2027, meaning she will not be leaving the company.

The report wipes out any speculation that Deonna Purrazzo might be nearing the end of her run after sitting out of AEW’s weekly television for months despite not dealing with an injury. The former Knockouts Champion last appeared on ROH TV in matches taped on June 21.

Deonna Purrazzo wasn’t utilized for AEW’s biggest PPV, All In

Deonna Purrazzo wasn’t brought in for the biggest weekend in AEW, which was All In or the supporting show, Starrcast, in Dallas, Texas, leading to questions about whether her role was being phased out due to the storyline progress. Internally, sources indicated that scheduling issues tied to ongoing injuries within the ROH Pure TV Title tournament hurt her booking plans, leading to the absence that’s purely connected to logistical issues.

As noted above, Deonna Purrazzo last wrestled for AEW on June 21 ROH taping, where she defeated Rachel Ellering in a Pure Rules match, which aired on July 10. As for proper AEW programming, she has not wrestled since February, when she lost to Harley Cameron on Dynamite. During this inactive period on AEW TV, The Virtuosa has regularly been competing at independent events.

In the WWE, Deonna Purrazzo spent time under the NXT brand from 2018 until 2020, a time when she was least booked on TV, leading to frustrations. After conquering the scene in TNA until the summer of 2023, she officially joined AEW in 2024, appearing in the first Dynamite episode of the year. Her to-date stint with the promotion has been met with unfortunate fan reactions, mostly body-shaming reactions about which the former ROH Women’s World Champion had opened up in the past.