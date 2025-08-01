The card for the annual pay-per-view event, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, is being loaded up. The latest addition to the event will be contested over the Women’s World Championship, with the champion scheduled to defend against the current challenger, Athena.

All Elite Wrestling’s residency in the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, came to a close with the July 31 episode of AEW Collision, where the company put together the card for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view set for later this month. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena was in attendance at the show as she explained why she didn’t execute her contract for a guaranteed AEW Women’s World Championship match on the July 30 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Despite pinning “Timeless” Toni Storm with an O-Face, Athena admittedly realized just how easy it was to get the better of the champion. However, she wanted to not only get her shot at Storm on her terms, but on a much bigger stage at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, where people could finally give her the flowers she feels like she deserves.

Sunday, 8/24 AEW World Women's Championship

Sunday, 8/24 AEW World Women's Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs Athena Timeless vs Forever! ROH Women's World Champion Athena wants her golden flowers in London when she executes her contract against "Timeless" Toni Storm, LIVE on PPV!

Athena’s promo concluded as she executed her title match contract for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, after which the match between Athena and Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship was made official alongside the unified title defense for Rainmaker Okada. The ROH women’s world title won’t be on the line in this match. Previously, Athena won a battle royal at All In: Texas to grab the title opportunity in the first place.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 PPV Match Card

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Sunday, August 24, and the currently announced match card for the annual cross-brand show goes as follows,

– AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada defends against Swerve Strickland

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against the winner of the Tag Team title eliminator tournament

– Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TBA

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Athena