The much-anticipated reunion of Adam Copeland, AKA Edge, and Christian Cage, AKA Christian, is happening at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, set for late this month. It’s unclear at this point if they are on the same page, but they did feature in a hug-it-out session on the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite on the TBS Network.

For the first time in 14 years, the team of Copeland and Christian will be seen in action as a tag team to take on Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, scheduled for August 24th in London, England. The match came together after the duo reluctantly embraced each other on Dynamite.

Since his return to AEW programming at All In: Texas, Copeland picked up his first single win over FTR manager Stokely Hathaway on Dynamite. After the match was over, FTR went beyond the restraining order against Cope and beat him down, but Christian Cage made the save. The Patriarchy emerged and went after Christian, but Cope helped Christian fight them off, initiating the tag team pairing for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

AEW All Out 2025 Reportedly Going Head-To-Head With WWE Premium Live Event

After Christian’s babyface turn became official, Cope & Christian reunited and shared a hug in the ring, after which the above-mentioned tag match was announced. Before teaming up at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, Cope and Christian briefly worked together at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, while their final match as a pair came in 2011 on the Road to Wrestlemania 27.

The Patriarchy turned heel on Christian Cage at All In after Wayne and Cage failed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Hurt Syndicate. Wayne attacked Cage, with Sabian willing to hit him with a con-chair-to, when Cope made his return to AEW to rescue Cage. He told Cage to go “find himself” after this hint at this pairing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

Saraya Reveals Reason On “Being Like A Chicken S**t Heel With AEW”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 PPV Match Card

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Sunday, August 24, and the currently announced match card for the annual cross-brand show goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. MJF

– AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena

– AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

– TBS Women’s Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor (AEW) vs. Peresphone (CMLL) vs. TBD (Stardom)

– AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. Eliminator Tournament winners– TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (NJPW)

– IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. TBD (AEW)

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 non-title matches

– Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian

– Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli), The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd vs. Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi