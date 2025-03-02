With just one week remaining for the annual AEW Revolution 2025, the match card for the pay-per-view event is gradually shaping up to make it a loaded one, indeed. Upon the confirmation of a title rematch of Mariah May and Toni Storm over the AEW Women’s Championship, the stakes for this match have just been amped up.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, a pre-taped video aired featuring “Timeless” Toni Storm in bed where she was wearing a neck brace. Reacting to the blatant attack by Mariah, the AEW Women’s World Champion stated that she had endured enough courtesy of her former protégé. She then also talked of wanting a ‘Hollywood Ending’ for the two at AEW Revolution 2025.

Mariah was the one to have laid out the challenge and Storm accepted it, making a third encounter between the two confirmed under these rules: no disqualifications, no count-outs, no rope breaks and falls count anywhere in the building at AEW Revolution 2025 in LA.

In the first PPV show of this year from All Elite Wrestling, AEW Grand Slam 2025, – “Timeless” Toni Storm defeated Mariah May (c) to win the AEW Women’s World Championship for the fourth time in her career. Before this, Mariah won the title at All In PPV in August of last year which makes their scheduled match at AEW Revolution 2025 a rubber match.

In more news around the upcoming PPV show coming out of this week’s episode of Collision, The Outrunners approached the Hurt Syndicate, asking about the promise MVP made regarding a Tag Team title shot after they defeated the Murder Machines on Dynamite. MVP stayed true to his promise and eventually assured that the title match would happen at AEW Revolution 2025.

AEW Revolution 2025 PPV Match Card

The AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, March 9 at the iconic Crypto.com Arena FKA Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in what would mark AEW’s first show in LA. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Cope

– AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm defends against Mariah May in Falls Count Anywhere No-DQ match

– Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship

– MJF vs. Hangman Page

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Momo Watanabe

– Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

– AEW Revolution 2025 Zero Hour pre-show match: Big Boom A.J., Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Mansoor & Madden)