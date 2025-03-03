After years of hustling in the entertainment circuit, Harley Cameron has just started to pick up pace in the pro wrestling circuit via her stint in All Elite Wrestling. While she was initially less utilized inside the squared circle, the company gradually changed the aspect which led her to the biggest match of her career at the AEW Grand Slam 2025 pay-per-view event on February 15.

Performing in front of her home country people in Australia, Harley Cameron was gunning for the TBS Championship inside a stadium that gave her a one-of-a-kind experience. In a digital exclusive posted to social media by AEW, the challenger for the mid-card title at the PPV show reacted to her loss and also noted that it was still one of the biggest moments of her life.

Harley Cameron assumes Grand Slam to be the real beginning

As such, the crowd reactions was so surreal to Harley Cameron as she was bound to think that all the efforts put up by her finally got paid off. She had no shame in losing the match as Mercedes Mone is one of the most amazing talents in the circuit. Besides, this match only raised the fire within the emerging Australian talent who only considers this PPV to be the beginning of a shining phase of her wrestling career.

“It feels so good. I made it what I want, but it still feels really bloody good. Mercedes, you are amazing. I meant it when I said you pushed me to be better because I love wrestling so much,” Harley Cameron continued.

“I love this industry, I love this company and I just have a fire in me now. This is only just getting started. People, you are only just starting to feel the wrath. There is more to come.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

In the second match of AEW Grand Slam 2025 PPV, Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks in WWE) (c) defeated Harley Cameron to retain the TBS Women’s Championship. The challenger, the biggest sentimental favorite heading into the show was coming off her first-ever televised win on AEW programming but she ultimately came up short.

Despite the loss, Harley Cameron was able to leave Brisbane with the biggest takeaway being in favor and that was being the red-hot favorite for the crowd. With lesser wrestling skills, she made it to a main PPV show which itself was a huge achievement and this should lead her to experience even bigger things in her career.