Just a few hours ago, heading into the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Tay Melo led the IWC to go irate over being reluctant to get back into in-ring action. As such, she was more concentrated on taking care of her baby rather than doing the flips inside the squared circle, as stated in her husband’s vlog. However, she not only returned to action last night but also picked up an upsetting win.

On the June 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, also dubbed as the 2025 Summer Blockbuster special, the tag team of Tay Melo & Anna Jay defeated Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford. Considering that Melo has only wrestled one match before this one in the past two years, she didn’t show tons of ring rust. Plus, she was also not afraid of the Megasus, that’s Megan Bayne.

The closing moments of this match on AEW Dynamite saw Bayne hitting a dueling Samoan Drop/Fall Away Slam on Melo, but Ford ordered Bayne to make the tag. Ford then raised Melo up in a fireman’s carry, but Melo countered with a Gory Special twisting into a knee lift. Jay delivered a Queenslayer on the apron on Bayne, allowing Melo to steal the win over Ford.

AEW Dynamite: Tay Melo hints at singles match against Megan Bayne

Once the match was over on AEW Dynamite, Bayne broke free and attacked the two opponents, but the two babyfaces quickly got away from the scene. Plus, Melo also told Bayne she has her next, indicating a singles contest between the two.

Previously, speaking on Sammy Guevara’s vlog, Tay Melo talked about how she felt during her return on AEW Dynamite, last week. Admittedly, she was happy to wrestle again, but she missed her daughter Luna and just wanted to go home. After fan backlash started to grow over her comments, Melo further shared posts to share her excitement to reunite with Anna Jay after two years,

“After more than 2 long years, I’m finally wrestling live on TV again. Butterflies and all, I can’t wait!”

Holy moly, I feel so alive !!!!!!! GIVE ME MOREEEEEEEEE #TayJay — TAY MELO (@taymelo) June 12, 2025

What a crazy couple days I had ! Thankful for everything and tomorrow I’ll kick some ass at work 😍 LFG !!!!!!! TayJay is back after more than 2 years !!!!!! — TAY MELO (@taymelo) June 10, 2025

My stomach’s doing flips—feels like first day of school nerves! Still on my last flight (been traveling since 5am 😅), almost there… After more than 2 long years, I’m finally wrestling live on TV again. Butterflies and all, I can’t wait! 🦋✈️💪 — TAY MELO (@taymelo) June 11, 2025

After spending more than two years on a pregnancy hiatus, Melo returned to AEW Dynamite, during the Fyter Fest edition, helping Jay against the heel duo of Bayne and Ford.