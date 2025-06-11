While being in a maternity hiatus, Tay Melo always spoke bravely of making a triumphant return on AEW Dynamite when the time would be right. As such, she wanted to prove herself to be a strong working mother. Now that she’s been inserted back into the storylines, she finds it hard to be back in the fold with her baby lying at home. Admittedly, she loves to be with her rather than being at her job.

While speaking on Sammy Guevara’s vlog, Tay Melo talked about how she felt during her return on AEW Dynamite, last week. In a brief appearance, she was admittedly tired, lost a nail, and didn’t really know how to feel. The Brazilian talent was happy to wrestle again, but she missed her daughter Luna and just wanted to go home.

“I lost a nail. I feel tired. I feel—I don’t know. I don’t know how to feel. I miss people so much, it’s such a different vibe. It’s like, I do want to do the matches and segments, but at the same time I miss Luna so much. I just wanna go home. It’s almost like I wish I could be in both places at once,” revealed Melo after resurfacing on AEW Dynamite after two years.

AEW Dynamite: Tay Melo wasn’t concerned about her beautiful looks

As such, the former WWE NXT Superstar said that it felt like she wanted to be in two places at once, which didn’t provide her with good vibes. Sammy Guevara chimed in on the conversation, revealing that people were telling Tay Melo that she looked beautiful and asking if she was excited about the AEW Dynamite return. But all she cared about was just to go home,

“It’s funny because everyone kept telling me how beautiful I looked and asking if I was excited, and I told you I just said, ‘No, I just wanna go home. I miss my baby.’” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Melo further noted how she really loves her job on AEW Dynamite, but nothing makes her happier, at his stage in life, than being at home with her daughter and husband Sammy Guevara, lying together in bed, talking, and laughing.

At AEW Fyter Fest 2025, tensions escalated as Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford continued their assault on Anna Jay. This is when Jay’s former tag team partner, Melo came out to make the save, ensuing a brawl. Melo has now been scheduled to team up with Anna Jay to square off against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a tag team match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster.