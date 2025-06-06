The traditional AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2025 edition went down this week on Wednesday night on the TBS Network, in the form of Tay Melo FKA Taynara Conti in WWE. Given the capacity of her return, fans couldn’t help but think about another impending comeback on AEW TV programming, although no immediate update is available around the same.

As seen on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest special event, Tay Melo made a surprise return to save Anna Jay, her former tag team partner, from a heinous attack at the hands of Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne. This came just a week after Jay and Harley Cameron suffered a loss to Bayne and Ford in a no-disqualification tag bout.

Upon digesting the loss, Cameron was also viciously attacked by the two heels that left her with a bruised nose, causing her to be removed from AEW Dynamite, for the time being. According to PWInsider Elite, there was a spot during the attack where Bayne dropped Cameron onto the steel steps, resulting in a bloody nose for the latter. This was further used as a storyline angle to write Cameron off of AEW television.

Reports further affirm that Cameron reportedly sustained an injury months ago that requires surgery to fix. Hence, she needs time-off from AEW Dynamite programming. As of now, there is no word on when Cameron will make a return to TV. Last week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also supported the theory that Cameron was taking time off after the planned spot.

Tay Melo to become a regular fixture on AEW Dynamite programming

Regarding Tay Melo, PWI reports that she will once again be a regular fixture on AEW Dynamite and Collision, going forward. Melo’s last match on AEW TV came in January 2023 as she and Jay battled Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho in a Street Fight on AEW Rampage. Four months later, at AEW Double or Nothing, she and her husband, Sammy Guevara, announced pregnancy.

Before showing up on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Tay Melo already returned to action earlier this year at STARDOM’s New Year Dream show on January 3 where she teamed up with Mina Shirakawa to square off against ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Thekla.