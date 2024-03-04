Sting Reveals Future Plans After Retirement At AEW Revolution 2024

Sting and Darby Allin delivered the professional wrestling universe with one of the most emotional moments in recent times at AEW Revolution 2024. The duo became the AEW Tag Team Champions, last month and defended their titles against The Young Bucks at the AEW PPV, last night in what marked the final match of The Vigilante’s illustrious career.

They eventually retained the titles which also protected Sting’s undefeated streak in his All Elite Wrestling career. It eventually ended with a 29-0 score and the fans are happy that the veteran headed into the sunset of his career in a grand manner. Now that the wrestling stint is over, it’s also been clarified what the retired star will be doing in the future.

Sting doesn’t want to be a manager in AEW

While speaking during the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Sting was asked about what the future holds for him following this retirement match. It was made clear that he has no intention of becoming a manager or agent in AEW and he was seemingly uncertain about what else he could offer to the company outside these valet roles,

“Tony has mentioned me staying on board in some form or fashion. We haven’t really worked anything out there yet, but I’m sure we’ll have some kind of conversation and I’m saying maybe, we’ll see what happens. I have no interest in being a manager or anything like that or an agent. I don’t want to do any of that kind of stuff. I’m not sure what I can offer.”

In the main event match of Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in a Tornado Match to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Using the No-DQ situation, Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, and as well as Sting’s sons got to be part of the match but The Bucks didn’t think twice before taking out Flair and Steamboat to bring out their ruthlessness.

Sting ultimately survived two EVP triggers after which Darby interfered and sent Nicholas through the table. Matthew then received a Scorpion Death drop before tapping out to the Scorpion Deathlock from the WWE Hall of Famer.