Heading into this week’s AEW Dynamite, the question was if the reigning International Champion Kazuchika Okada would be able to move into All Out PPV with his championship belt intact around his waist. He eventually became successful in retaining but come this Saturday, his title will again be at stake when he puts it on the line against multiple wrestlers.

In one of the major matches from this week’s AEW Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada retained his title against Kyle Fletcher in a singles contest. The fans in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were amped up to see the contest which was in favor of Fletcher favor for a brief span after he delivered a brainbuster to The Rainmaker on the apron and used his momentum in the following moments.

With the 20-minute time limit in the match inching closer on AEW Dynamite, Fletcher went the top rope for a move, but Okada used referee Rick Knox for the distraction to lure Fletcher back in for some offenses. Okada went for the rainmaker but Fletcher was knocked into the referee before he received a low blow. This set up Okada to hit his finisher for the clean pinfall win.

AEW All Out 2024: Unsanctioned And New Title Match Set For PPV Show

AEW Dynamite: Multi-persona title match revealed for All Out

Once the match was AEW Dynamite was over, Konosuke Takeshita came to check on his Don Callis Family stablemate before instructing Okada to get back in the ring. Okada and Takeshita could be seen in a multi-man matchup at All In given Takeshita will have to defeat The Beast Mortos in a Continental Contenders Challenge match to earn a place in a title match to be contested for the AEW Continental Championship.

As announced after the match on AEW Dynamite, Okada was further announced to defend his title in a Fatal-4-Way at All Out against three contenders. His opponents will be declared via three separate singles matches scheduled for this Friday’s go-home PPV episode of Collision. The lineups revealed for these contender’s matches are given below,

– Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith

– Lance Archer vs. Mark Briscoe

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos