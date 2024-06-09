Another match has been added to the increasing lineup of the coming episode of AEW Dynamite set for this week and it will be contested as a TNT Title qualifying match. In this encounter, Dustin Rhodes will compete against Jack Perry after Rhodes called out Perry on last night’s episode of AEW Collision.

In his returning match on the June 8 episode, Rhodes defeated Johnny TV in a singles contest. He then took the mic to call out Perry, saying that he was excited to see Perry back in AEW but then he beat up Tony Khan, the President of Tony Khan to get on to everybody’s bad books.

Rhodes further got personal with Perry by saying that while growing up Perry had a silver spoon in his mouth but still he didn’t get to become a leader but rather become a medicore follower. Rhodes then announced the match between him and Perry at AEW Dynamite while also informing him that he would destroy him.

In an updated announcement later the night, this match on AEW Dynamite was further converted into a TNT Championship qualifying match. The winner of Rhodes and Perry will be advancing to a ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 to crown a new champion. The mid-card title is currently in vacant state after the former champion Adam Copeland was injured doing a spot off the top of a cage.

This injury occurred at AEW Double or Nothing where Perry scored a big win by pinning the former world champion Bryan Danielson. Since then, he has shifted his focus capturing the TNT title. Last week on AEW Dynamite, he congratulated Mark Briscoe on his qualifier win but insisted that he would be the next champion.

In one of the major attractions for the coming episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone will defend the TBS Championship against CMLL’s Zeuxis. It should be noted that Zeuxis is Stephanie Vaquer’s tag team partner in CMLL. Vaquer is the one who will defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Mone at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 30.

AEW Dynamite June 12 episode match card

AEW Dynamite June 12 episode will take place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The updated match card for the show will go as follows,

– AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

– Chris Jericho’s TV Time with guests Private Party

– TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis

– TNT Championship qualifying match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry

– Rush in action