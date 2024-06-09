A singles contest between Orange Cassidy and Zack Sabre Jr. is seemingly in the pipeline at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. After the two were inserted into a four-way battle Sabre Jr. has now declared that he will return in action for this month’s cross-brand event to face one of the most popular babyface star powers of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

A video package aired during this Saturday’s AEW Collision where Sabre Jr. referred to last year’s multi-person match where Cassidy’s then-International title was on the line. Cassidy eventually defeated Sabre Jr., Daniel Garcia, and Katsuyori Shibata to retain his title.

The two are yet to face each other one-on-one and that match will likely be confirmed for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 in due course. They have since shared the ring twice, once in the above-mentioned four-way match after which they also competed in a tag team match with all the four participants of the four-way.

Cassidy is yet to respond to the challenge laid down by Sabre Jr. but given his stature, it’s only a matter of time before he will agree to the match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. Over on Saturday night Collision, he picked up a win over Kyle O’Reilly and was then attacked by Trent Beretta and Kyle Fletcher to continue an ongoing angle on AEW programming.

The cross-promotional AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 will be the third edition of the annual show, later this month. Apart from being a part of last year’s show, both Sabre Jr. and Cassidy were part of the first edition in 2022. Sabre Jr. lost to Claudio Castagnoli while Cassidy fell short in his attempt to win the IWGP US Championship from Will Ospreay.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The current match card for the show following Dynamite is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland (c) vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. TBD

– Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (TBA)