For two consecutive nights on AEW Collision and then on AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm will compete in a title eliminator challenge to eliminate potential new threats to her ongoing title reign. Interestingly, the superstar herself disclosed this new upcoming challenge during her latest red carpet appearance representing the AEW brand.

The AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will issue a title eliminator open challenge on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Storm announced the news on the red carpet at this past weekend’s TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood. In her typical style, the celebrity wrestler from the AEW women’s roster cut a promo and wanted someone to step up against her.

“I am the AEW Women’s World Champion and there’s plenty of work to be done. Now there are many bitches with the itches and I love to scratch,” Storm made the major announcement for AEW Dynamite.

“So I’ll be having another championship eliminator performance. So if there’s any slot tarts willing to step up to the plate, then tape up your ti*s and let’s tango.”

“Show My Ti*s One Time,” AEW’s Megan Bayne Leaves Scathing Remarks In Twitter Response

"If there's any sloptarts willing to step up to the plate, then tape up your tits up and let's tango!" From the @TCM Film Festival red carpet, AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm has issued a challenge for a Title Eliminator Match THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE… pic.twitter.com/MkfRm57GLz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2025

As mentioned above, AEW Dynamite will thus mark Storm’s second title eliminator match within a week as she’s just defeated Queen Aminata on Saturday’s broadcast of AEW Collision. This match was originally taped on Wednesday in New Orleans after Dynamite went off the air on TBS Network. This bout also was her first match since retaining her title over Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty pay-per-view earlier this month.

For the time being, Storm remains opponent-less in her title reign as she awaits the winner of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament, who will become the new number-one contender for the title. The finale match is set between Mercedes Mone and Jamie Jayter at All In, while the men’s edition will continue on AEW Dynamite.

AEW’s Toni Storm Touted To Be “The Greatest Actress In Hollywood” After QOTR Performance

AEW Dynamite April 30 episode match card

The April 30 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, and the below-given segments have been announced for the show,

– Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament semifinals: Hangman Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

– All-Star 8-man tag: Kenny Omega, Speedball Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Ricochet

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm issues a title eliminator open challenge

– The Hurt Syndicate will appear live

– MJF will appear live