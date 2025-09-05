Under the Timeless gimmick, Toni Storm has put up perhaps the greatest act in the history of the All Elite Wrestling women’s division. After conquering the independent circuit, she originally tried to be a breakout star in WWE but experienced a failure before AEW took her under their wings and allowed her to elevate herself to the very best of her ability.

Spending three years in All Elite Wrestling, Toni Storm has captured the top women’s world championship in the company on four different occasions, the highest in the championship’s history in terms of reigns. The most high-profile feud of her career in the company came against her former protégé, Mariah May, and it witnessed a bloody end earlier this year.

Toni Storm considers beating Mariah May one of her greatest accomplishments

The two performed at AEW Revolution pay-per-view to wrap up their feud, and it also marked the final match for Mariah in the company, as she was WWE-bound, afterward. Speaking to the New York Post, Toni Storm was asked to comment on Mariah and the lessons that she learned from the rivalry, and she offered quite a brilliant response.

“If anyone can take anything away from that, just be really careful. In Australia, I was very happy, I thought it would be the end of her. Like a horror film, she popped up again. To put it to bed, to lay it to rest was one of the greatest accomplishments of my life,” stated Toni Storm, keeping her on-screen gimmick, intact.

“I’m so glad that woman is gone. I’ve banished her. She’s been exiled. She’s been compromised to a permanent end. That I know for sure. Glad I don’t have to see her face anymore. It’s a relief.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

In one of the co-main-events of AEW Revolution 2025, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) defeated Mariah May in The Hollywood Ending – Falls Count Anywhere match to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship. Both women bled profusely during the match, marking a fitting end to the rivalry as it started with a similar scene, Mariah turning on her mentor in the 2024 summer.

Before that match, Toni Storm regained the Women’s Title from Mariah May in her hometown PPV show in Australia, AEW Grand Slam, in February 2025. Revolution marked the final outing for Mariah as she jumped ship to WWE from AEW, where she started a fresh run under the name of Blake Monroe.