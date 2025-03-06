Ahead of their score-settling clash at AEW Revolution 2025, Toni Storm and Mariah May had one final face-to-face segment on the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite. While the former was calm and composed throughout the face-off, the latter was ecstatic about getting her hands on her previous mentor en route to vengeance.

On the March 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mariah May ahead of The Hollywood Ending Match set between them at Revolution. May immediately spat in her rival’s face but she was unable to generate any sort of reaction. Rather, Paquette asked her what was wrong with her.

May stated that Toni Storm started this despite loving her while Paquette yelled at May that she was the one responsible for all this. May further stated that her pro from STARDOM might have survived her wrath in Australia, but there’s no surviving at Revolution, this Sunday as she’ll be the sickest bi*ch you’ve ever seen.

May claimed that deep inside Toni Storm knows that she was nothing without her. May said this is what the champion always wanted to end their story, that’s a trilogy with her favorite co-star and therefore, they can have the Hollywood Ending they’ve always dreamt of.

Toni Storm predicted a “good but never great” career for Mariah May

Storm fired back saying, “You do not deserve the dignity of death. I sentence you to a lifetime of mediocrity.” While May’s career will continue, it’ll be good but never great. People will like her but they’ll never love May. Her star will dwindle, be replaced, and be forgotten. People would eventually find out what happens when someone tries to kill God.

May heard enough and she threw the chair away scaring Paquette who was sitting between them. Paquette further said she seriously prayed that neither of them get hurt. Both Mariah May & Toni Storm stated “pray for her” at each other as the segment ended.

With the AEW Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance, Mariah May will challenge the champion Toni Storm in what would mark their third pay-per-view outing at this weekend’s AEW Revolution 2025 scheduled from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.