Jamie Hayter’s current absence from the weekly television of All Elite Wrestling doesn’t have a twisted story hidden behind it. As an outlet was willing to reveal an update regarding the former champion’s hiatus, this weekend, she herself noted on it and revealed the exact reason that’s keeping her away.

With many fans questioning why Jamie Hayter has been absent from AEW programming over the past few weeks, she provided an answer, tweeting that she is in the United Kingdom waiting for her visa to be renewed. The comment was made on a post originally made by Fightful Select who was supposed to offer an update on the hiatus, this Friday night.

“Just getting a new visa, no big deal, no issues,” Jamie Hayter wrote in her update. “Cheers!”

I’ll save you all the cash and the concern, just getting a new visa, no big deal, no issues. Cheers! https://t.co/EZ0tOYbEwE — JAMIE HAYTER (@jmehytr) March 4, 2025

The former AEW Women’s World Champion has not been seen in action for the wrestling promotion since January but she did wrestle a match in an indie show for Pro Wrestling Eve in the United Kingdom named EVE 131: Multiverse Rumble event on February 7 where she defeated Alex Windsor.

Before the latest clarification came on social media, Fightful Select already reported that Jamie Hayter was back at home in the United Kingdom as she is in the process of getting her visa renewed. It’s unknown at this point on how far along, she’s progressed in the process of visa is. The belief is that once she’s allowed to return to the United States, she will be back on AEW TV on a regular basis.

Jamie Hayter returned to AEW from an injury last summer

Before this visa issue, Jamie Hayter returned from a long injury on AEW programming at the All In London PPV show in August 2024. She began by feuding with Saraya and Harley Cameron, which concluded at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Collision that September where she defeated Saraya in a Saraya’s Rules Match.

Jamie Hayter would then have a short beef with a returning Penelope Ford for costing her an opportunity to the AEW Women’s World Championship in October. Moving on, she also attempted to qualify for the International Women’s Cup at the NJPW Wrestle Dynasty event in January.

However, a returning Julia Hart crashed that dream and caused a match at the 2025 Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on New Year’s Day. Jamie Hayter came up short in that bout but she ended up winning the rematch three weeks later against Hart which marked her final TV appearance before traveling back to the UK.