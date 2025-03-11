Amid long absence from All Elite Wrestling TV programming, Saraya’s future in the company is constantly being discussed. There are already speculations about her leaving the company due to non-utilization on TV in key roles. Being a veteran, she denied such reports, citing associations with non-wrestling projects for her ongoing TV hiatus.

The reality could be different as noted in a report via a reliable source. AEW released several top names, most recently, letting some contracts to expire, including the likes of Malakai Black, Miro, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Starks. With one of them already arriving in the WWE, the rest of the fours are also expected to join the league in due course.

Another top name who could be joining the spree of leaving AEW this year is the former Women’s World Champion Saraya (fka Paige in WWE). During the Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp noted that the veteran superstar could be leaving the company later this year when her contract expires unless AEW froze her deal.

Saraya previously sounded positive about a WWE return

Speaking in an interview with TMZ Sports, Saraya was asked about her career prospects and whether she still has the will to go back to the WWE. In response, she only expressed her love and appreciation for the company that gave her the initial fame. At the same time, she also revealed that her AEW contract would be up in September,

“Yeah, I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me. They gave me my career, and I’m just appreciative of that. One day—who knows? I love my time in AEW though. My contract’s up with AEW in September, so I don’t know, maybe I’ll stay with them, maybe not, I don’t know.”

Returning from a career-threatening concussion, Saraya’s AEW tenure witnessed both the highs and lows. Since her debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in September 2022, she’s been a prominent figure in the women’s division winning the AEW women’s world championship at the inaugural All In edition in her home country of England.

The latest televised appearance for Saraya on AEW programming came on the October 8 episode of Dynamite, where she competed in a four-way AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose. Notably, her in-ring appearances have become less frequent in recent months.