AEW Dynamite will host celebrations on its weekly episodes for two consecutive weeks on the occasions of Christmas and New Year. During the latest bygone episode of Collision, further announcements regarding the two upcoming installments have been made.

With the amnesia angle storyline continuing for her, Toni Storm will be seen in action in a singles contest against Taya Valkyrie. The match between these two was set on Saturday’s Collision after Storm interrupted a promo session The Vendetta featuring Valkyria and Deonna Purrazzo.

The latter confronted Storm by saying she didn’t want any part of what Storm had been doing since her return to AEW programming. She was the one to suggest the match for AEW Dynamite, with Valkyrie adding that she would make Storm forget everything and make her aware of the Vendetta. Storm accepted the match and thanked them for the opportunity before leaving the scene.

Since returning to TV during the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming episode, Storm has gone back to her old persona. It appears following her loss to Mariah May at AEW All In, she has forgotten her previous AEW run and she’s been thinking that she is a brand-new entry in the AEW.

Wrestle Dynasty 2025: Winner Takes All Match Announced For AEW-NJPW PPV

Toni Storm is elated to introduce herself to Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie, but they would like to introduce her to The Vendetta! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DeonnaPurrazzo | @thetayavalkyrie | @LexyNair | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/58SyfRWL2J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024

AEW Dynamite December 25 episode match card

Set from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, the December 25th episode of AEW Dynamite is coming with the following match card,

– Continental Classic Gold league: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

– Continental Classic Gold league: Darby Allin vs. Ricochet

– Continental Classic Gold league: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

– Continental Classic Blue league: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin

– Continental Classic Blue league: Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher

– Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie

“She’s Got Amnesia And Has No Recollection,” Toni Storm’s AEW Comeback Storyline Explained

In more news from Collision, Julia Hart was announced to be back in action at the AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen episode on January 1st. Her opponent will be none other than Jamie Hayter, as Hart has targeted the latter since her return. The bout was announced after Hart appeared in a promo session, stating that she’s ready for some in-ring action.

Julia Hart is done with tricks and ready to demonstrate firsthand to Jamie Hayter at Fight for the Fallen that "The House always wins"… Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/K49oVosWc1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024

AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen episode match card

Emanating from the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Ashville, North Carolina, the January 1 episode of AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen goes as follows,

– FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and TBA will fight The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli)

– Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter