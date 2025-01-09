The next challenger for the women’s world championship will be declared through a Casino Gauntlet Match on AEW Dynamite, next week. The first participant in that match has been declared in the form of Kris Statlander on last night’s weekly episode of All Elite Wrestling.

Statlander ended up winning a triple threat match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, defeating Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale to capture the first spot in the women’s Casino Gauntlet set for next week’s episode that’s also being touted as the first-ever Maximum Carnage edition. Statlander pinned Storm with the Saturday Night Fever finisher to win Wednesday’s contest.

As announced earlier, the winner of the Casino Gauntlet Match set for next week’s AEW Dynamite will earn an AEW Women’s World Championship match at Grand Slam Australia on Saturday, February 15. Mariah May is the current AEW Women’s Champion and he’d battle the new challenger with rumors claiming that Storm should get the title shot given Australia is her home country.

Under AEW’s rules, the Casino Gauntlet match on AEW Dynamite begins with two competitors and more wrestlers will be added to the bout at regular intervals. The first entrant will have an advantage, as the match will end via the first fall in the match, unlike a traditional gauntlet match.

AEW Dynamite: Powerhouse Hobbs gets title match opportunity

Speaking of Casino Gauntlet, the men’s edition went down this week on AEW Dynamite with Powerhouse Hobbs winning the bout to earn an opportunity to the AEW World Championship. Therefore, Hobbs will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World title at next week’s Maximum Carnage edition.

AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage: In-Ring Return, Title Match And More Set For January 15 Episode

As seen in the gauntlet match on AEW Dynamite, Hobbs outlasted Jay White, Hangman Page, Wheeler Yuta, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Roderick Strong, Lance Archer, Kyle O’Reilly, and Jeff Jarret. Ultimately, he pinned O’Reilly with a spinebuster. Speaking on his win with Renee Paquette, he promised to make Moxley his “b–ch” next week in their World title bout.

Moxley was also in attendance on AEW Dynamite, as his Death Riders group surrounded and beat down the Rated R Superstar, Adam Copeland aka Cope. Hobbs entered to make the save for Cope, but Moxley and his Death Riders retreated from the scene rather than engaging in a physical confrontation with the next World title challenger.